Indian Trail Town Hall won’t be open to the public

INDIAN TRAIL – Indian Trail Town Hall will close to the public, beginning at noon March 20 until further notice to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Town staff will continue working a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule.

The tax department will accept payments by mail, over the phone (704-821-5401) or through the online portal (https://wipp.edmundsassoc.com/Wipp/?wippid=600). Residents needing to make a payment in person are asked to put the check in the outdoor drop box, which will be checked multiple times throughout the workday.

Plans, permits and related documents for the planning department should be provided digitally. If that’s not possible, call 704-821-5401 to set up another arrangement.

Town parks will remain open.