Indian Trail promotes social distancing through park tweaks

INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail has modified parks to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After noticing large groups gathered at park amenities, such as sand volleyball courts, the town has made these modifications:

• Chestnut Square Park: Locking tennis courts, taking down sand volleyball nets, locking up goals on the turf field, closing bathrooms and shutting down water fountains.

• Crooked Creek Park: Closing dog park, locking ball fields, closing bathrooms and shutting down water fountains.

All other park amenities will remain open.

The town advises residents:

• Avoid gathering in large groups.

• Continue practicing physical distancing by leaving at least six feet between people.

• Stay home if you or your child are sick.

• Use hand sanitizer and disinfectant regularly while at parks.

