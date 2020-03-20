Indian Trail honors Houser family

INDIAN TRAIL – The town recently recognized Stacie and Stephen L. Houser Sr. and their family in honor of Founders Day as Indian Trail celebrated its 113th birthday on March 6.

Stacie was born and raised in Indian Trail and was the granddaughter of one of its founders, James Ira Orr. She was the first female member of the Indian Trail Town Council and was an award-winning educator.

Stephen moved to Indian Trail in the 1940s. During World War II, he flew B-17 bombers over Germany during 35 combat missions. After the war, he spent 30 years as a teacher, principal and guidance counselor in the Union County school system. They raised their two children, Marilyn and Stephen, Jr., on the farmland that is now known as Chestnut Square Park.

Mayor Pro Tem Marcus McIntyre read a proclamation during the March 10 town council meeting that recognized the work of the Housers and their contributions to Indian Trail.

“Stacie and Stephen Sr., understood the importance of the Town of Indian Trail’s history and the importance of taking an active part in helping the Indian Trail community continue to grow to be a good place to live, work, play and raise a family,” according to the proclamation. “The Town of Indian Trail would not be where it is today if not for the contributions and achievements of the Houser family.”