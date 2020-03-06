Homes proposed for Rogers Road, Harkey Creek

INDIAN TRAIL – Matthew Jones, chief engineer at American Engineering, pitched residential developments on Rogers Road and Harkey Creek during a Feb. 25 development workshop to get feedback from the town council.

The first development, 49 single-family, detached homes on a 25-acre parcel, would be located on Rogers Road, halfway between Brandon Oaks and Old Charlotte Highway going up to the edge of South Piedmont Community College. The town would need to rezone the parcel from SF-1 to SF-5, making it higher density. It also would need to annex some of the Union County land into Indian Trail.

Jones said each house in this development would be 60 feet wide and about 35 feet deep. Homes would be approximately 3,000 square feet and priced in the $300,000 to $400,000 range. The plan also incorporates 45 acres of open space separate from the lots.

Councilman Jerry Morse asked Jones if the developer was providing amenities for the residents, and if a homeowners association would be formed. Jones said there was no plan to provide structural amenities, but the open space would serve as “passive amenities” for residents.

Mayor Michael Alvarez’s primary concern was the potential of adding more traffic to an already congested area. He said it already takes between 20 and 30 minutes to get through Wesley Chapel Road and Old Charlotte Highway on a given morning.

“Forty-nine homes can come with almost 100 cars and on that small road and the lights and the school traffic from Sun Valley, it could potentially create a disaster,” Alvarez said.

Jones said while a traffic impact analysis has not been completed yet, he assumed turn lane improvements would be added to the roads if the development gets approved and the analysis is approved by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The second development, Harkey Creek, would bring a third phase into two phases that are currently in construction. It would bring the remainder of Harkey Creek into the Town of Indian Trail; right now, it is in Union County’s jurisdiction. American Engineering suggested connecting the current development to the proposed development through an easement.

While construction is already happening there, Jones said this third phase would not be the same as the other two.

“It’s complementary to what’s being built in Harkey Creek but won’t be the same product,” Jones said.

This project proposes 125 lots on a 42-acre parcel. Homes would be 50 feet wide and 120 feet deep. There would be around 13 acres of open space, according to Jones. Homes would be around 3,200 square feet and priced in the $350,000 to $450,000 range. The project would not share the HOA with the other developments located there.

Like the Rogers Road development, only passive amenities are planned for this project.

Mayor Pro Tem Marcus McIntyre asked Jones what the motivation was to bring this part of the parcel into Indian Trail. Jones said the smaller part of Harkey Creek is already part of Indian Trail and this would bring a larger part into the town.

“We have wonderful amenities in the town … and what’s going to happen, should we approve the second one, you’re going to get some jealous neighbors in phases one and two,” McIntyre said. “What’s the possibility of getting all that annexed into the town?”

After Jones said American Engineering does not represent the owners of the other property, McIntyre encouraged him to reach out to the owners and see what could be done.

American Engineering will take the feedback from the council and continue the development process before returning to another meeting.