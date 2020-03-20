Homeless shelter needs help amid coronavirus pandemic

MONROE – The Community Shelter of Union County is taking enhanced steps to help keep our homeless population healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The shelter has implemented enhanced cleaning protocols and are working with the Union County Health Department, Emergency Management and Atrium Health to provide additional protections for clients, volunteers and staff. They are also developing an emergency plan.

Leaders say the pandemic is adding extra stress to an already stretched homeless service system.

The nonprofit is accepting cash contributions online at www.UnionShelter.org/Donate or via mail at 160 Meadow St., Monroe, NC 28110.

The shelter is also accepting food donations that can serve 100 people, as well as sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, liquid soap, paper products, over-the-counter medications, bleach, cough drops, latex gloves and bottled water.