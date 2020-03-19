Common Heart’s food pantries needs help during coronavirus pandemic

INDIAN TRAIL – Volunteers and food donations are needed as Common Heart strives to keep three weekly food pantries open during the coronavirus outbreak.

All other Common Heart programs and services – including adult literacy, economic empowerment programs and the free tax service – are closed until further notice.

The focus, for now, is on providing food for those in need, executive director and co-founder Keith Adams said. ​

A drive-thru “food and fund” drive will be held from 9 a.m. to noon March 21 and 28 at the nonprofit’s office, 116 Business Park Drive, suite A.

Residents can drop off nonperishables as well as donation checks to buy food.

​Food pantry shelves are running low on most nonperishables including canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter and jelly, canned soups, pasta/rice and cereal/oatmeal.

If residents prefer, they can participate online by donating at http://Donate.CommonHeart.org. Every $25 donation to Common Heart feeds a family of four for one week.

“Imagine if you were a low-income family, running short on food and missing work. How are you going to feed your family? The grocery store shelves are empty, kids are home, you’re losing hours at your job and there’s no sick pay,” Adams said. “Here at Common Heart, we’re committed to do what we do: meet the needs of those who are most vulnerable in our community.”

Last week, Common Heart’s food pantries transitioned to a “drive-thru” service where volunteers pre-pack food and deliver to vehicles for families in need. Volunteers who are in the at-risk population – including senior citizens – are encouraged to stay home. Remaining volunteers now wear gloves when handling food, including canned goods. Additional sanitizing procedures have been implemented.

Volunteers who are willing to be back up Grocery Rescue drivers that pick up at local grocery stores or are willing to deliver food to families are needed at this time. Email Volunteer@Com monHeart.org or call 704-218-9060 if interested.