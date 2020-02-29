Weddington schedules litter sweep for April 25

WEDDINGTON – The Town of Weddington is seeking volunteers to participate in its spring litter sweep campaign.

The bi-annual sweep is a roadside litter cleanup drive sponsored by the Town of Weddington.

Interested volunteers and community groups are asked to meet at Weddington Town Hall, 1924 Weddington Road, at 8 a.m. April 25.

Trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests will be provided. Coffee and donuts will be served. There will be two drawings for the most unusual trash item collected.

Call town hall at 704-846-2709 if you are willing to help.