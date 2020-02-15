You are here: Home / News / Waxhaw Lions Club offers eye screenings

Waxhaw Lions Club offers eye screenings

by Leave a Comment

Tammy Paszkiewicz welcomed Waxhaw Lions Club President Mike Obrien and Vice President Ted Sheyda to Southbook Christian Preschool. Photo courtesy of Glenn Asher

WEDDINGTON – Waxhaw Lions Club members from Indian Land, Lancaster and Waxhaw performed free vision screenings for 59 students Feb 3 and 4 at Southbrook Christian Preschool.

The Lions used a PlusOptix Screening System camera that projects invisible harmless infrared light through the pupil onto the retina. In five seconds, the camera prints out a report that detects nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism and imbalance.

Schools interested in a screening may call Lion Susan Obrien at 203-482-2967.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *