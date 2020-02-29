Union County Public Schools stays updated on coronavirus

MONROE – Union County Public Schools assured parents that it is monitoring the coronavirus and taking preventative measures to keep students and staff safe.

The district said it was monitoring international travel requests from schools, sharing medical updates with school nurses and adhering to emails from local and national health organizations.

The student support team also convened Feb. 26 to talk about updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State of North Carolina and the Union County Health Department.

The district shared links to resources about the coronavirus:

https://epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/diseases/COVID19.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

http://www.unioncountync.gov/news/coronavirus-what-you-need-know