Search warrant leads to heroin in Indian Trail

MONROE – Dalton Matthew Hathcock, 25, of Indian Trail, returned to jail after the Union County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his Streamlet Way home.

The sheriff’s narcotics division, assisted by the Monroe Police Department, concluded an investigation by executing the search warrant Feb. 27. Police arrested him on charges of felony maintaining a dwelling, level II trafficking heroin and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule IV controlled substance.

Following his release from jail on trafficking heroin charges in October 2019, detectives believed he distributed larger quantities of heroin in Union County, according to the sheriff’s office.