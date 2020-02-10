Sadek out as Indian Trail town manager

INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail said Feb. 10 that it has parted ways with Town Manager Patrick Sadek.

Sadek has been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 14. The town enlisted in the law firm of Gardner Skelton PLLC to investigate a confidential, personnel-related matter related to the leave.

“This has been a difficult time for the town,” Mayor Michael Alvarez said in a statement. “We would like to thank staff and residents for their patience and professionalism while this process took place. Based on the results of an extensive and thorough investigation, council felt it was in the best interest of the town, staff and residents to part ways with Mr. Sadek.”

Alvarez said the town is unable to discuss the results of the investigation or employment decision.

Alvarez expects to appoint an interim town manager shortly. The council has reached out to the League of Municipalities for guidance in the search for a permanent town manager.

“Our goal is to engage in a selection process that will ensure we find an experienced town manager and one that is the right fit for Indian Trail,” Alvarez said. “While this process unfolds, council and town staff will continue to serve our residents. We look forward to working together to move Indian Trail in a positive direction.”