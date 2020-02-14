Photographer explores world through different lenses

INDIAN TRAIL – Lorayn DeLuca considers her specialty to be documenting life through portraits, marketing materials and special events with a visually inspired communication strategy.

Her photography has been featured in many publications, including Union County Weekly, as well as a monthly exhibit at Indian Trail Town Hall designed to show the work of local artists. At the end of the month, artists featured at town hall have the opportunity to present their work and their stories during the town council meeting.

She explained at a recent meeting how she has worked throughout the country. She worked with Ron Howard on a set in Los Angeles as a still photographer, taking pictures for marketing purposes.

“That was one of the highlights of my life,” DeLuca said.

Her local clients include Atrium Health, Wingate University, Union Symphony, Carolina Voices, the Union County Education Foundation and the Union County Chamber of Commerce, from which she received the Businesswoman of the Year award. Her photography can also be seen on the walls of the O’Charley’s Restaurant in Monroe

Beyond photography, DeLuca works as an actor. She was recently voted as Charlotte’s favorite local actress by Elevate Lifestyle.

“As a working actor, I understand both sides of the camera,” DeLuca said. “I’ve been performing on stages in New York City, including the off-Broadway hit, ‘Tony and Tina’s Wedding,’ and most recently at the Storefront Theatre in Waxhaw.”

DeLuca said she is an active member of the Union County arts and Charlotte film communities as an actor, writer and producer. She is working on feature films and pilots for TV shows.

Though her work was only on display in January, more of her work can be seen at www.mamalucamedia.com.

“I’m honored and grateful to be here for our community and if you ever need my help with anything, I’ll be happy to help you with whatever you need,” DeLuca said.

Want to learn more?

Lorayn Deluca operates Mama Luca Media. Visit www.mamalucamedia.com or call 704-962-6962 for details.