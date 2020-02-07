News Briefs for Feb. 7

Poplin Grove breaks ground

INDIAN TRAIL – M/I Homes has broken ground on the model home at Poplin Grove, a new community off Unionville-Indian Trail Road West.

Poplin Grove will feature ranch and two-story homes from 2,100 to 3,564 square feet. Prices start in the $300,000s.

Interior spaces will include formal dining room, study, rec room, loft, main floor guest suites and open family gathering areas. Exteriors will combine James Hardie ColorPlus Siding with stone or brick accents. Homebuyers will be able to choose from a variety of outdoor living options, including a screened patio and covered porch.

Poplin Grove’s model home will open in early April and will showcase the Sonoma, one of M/I’s most popular home plans. Visit www.mihomes.com/poplingrove or call 704-251-7571 for details.

Commissioners grant rezoning for MillBridge phase

WAXHAW – MillBridge will continue to expand, adding 63 lots to one of its undeveloped parcels.

Town commissioners voted unanimously to approve the developer’s request to rezone 21.8 acres on Tory Path Road to “conditional district single-family residential planned residential development.”

The site is located north of Highway 75 and the railroad tracks, according to Planning Director Jeff Wells.

He said the parcel is part of MillBridge’s eight-phase plan with subphases. This plan is part of phase 7F. He said the 63 additional homes built will not exceed the maximum 2,090 homes allowed on the entire site in its original approval in 2004.

The developer will also comply with the town’s tree requirements and have a tree preservation area. There are no FEMA flood plains on the site, Wells said.

Waxhaw welcomes new police officers

WAXHAW – Two new police officers were sworn in to the Waxhaw Police Department in a ceremony Jan. 28 during the town commissioners meeting.

Police Chief Michael Eiss said Ashley Lyles, of Waxhaw, recently graduated from basic law enforcement training and has begun her field training officer program. Brad Helms, an officer from Wingate, also took the oath to protect the town and obey state and country laws.

UCPS registers tots for kindergarten

MONROE – Union County Public Schools opened kindergarten registration Feb. 3 for the 2020-21 school year.

Union County parents of children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 are encouraged to visit the school their child will attend to register for kindergarten. Schools are hosting open houses and tours.

Parents can find more information about what is needed to sign up for kindergarten, a list of frequently asked questions and other resources at www.ucps.k12.nc.us/Page/2760.

Dem. Party holds precinct organizational meetings

MONROE – Join the Union County Democrats as the organization hosts its annual precinct organization meeting on Feb. 15.

All precincts will be meeting on the same day at the Union County Chamber of Commerce, 903 Skyway Drive with each precinct having a staggered time.

Visit www.ucdemsnc.org to find out when each precinct meets. All Democrat and unaffiliated voters are welcome but only registered Democrats may participate in voting.

Call the Union County Democratic Party at 704-681-7760 for details.

UCPS wins communications awards from state

MONROE – The Union County Public Schools communications team won 11 Blue Ribbon Awards as well as the coveted Best of the Best Award for Digital Media Engagement from the North Carolina School Public Relations Association.

Blue Ribbon Awards are the highest honor a school district can receive from the state’s leading organization for school communications and public relations professionals.

UCPS received awards for digital media engagement, electronic media, excellence in writing, marketing, publications and special events and programs.

Union Academy wins PR state awards

MONROE – Union Academy earned six North Carolina School Public Relations Association Blue Ribbon Awards for Excellence in Communications. It was among 36 school districts in North Carolina to win Blue Ribbon Awards.

Communications Director Jennifer Sutton Smith accepted awards for six categories: digital media (gold), photography (gold), graphic design (gold), publications (silver), excellence in writing (bronze) and marketing (bronze).

“I am proud to represent Union Academy and pleased to know our communication to stakeholders has earned statewide recognition,” Smith said.

Early voting for primary begins Feb. 13

MONROE – One-stop early voting for the March 3 primary election spans Feb. 13 to 29 at seven locations in Union County.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 15, 22 and 29; and 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 23.

One-stop early voting locations include Hemby Bridge Volunteer Fire Department (628 Mill Grove Road), Monroe Public Library (Griffin Room) (316 E. Windsor St.), Stallings Volunteer Fire Department (4616 Old Monroe Road)

Union County residents who are not registered to vote can register at one-stop sites during the early voting period. Upon completion of registration, the newly registered voter can immediately vote at that same one-stop site. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of residence. The identifying document must be a valid N.C. driver’s license; photo ID from government agency; student ID with a school document showing the student’s address; or a utility bill, bank statement, payroll stub or document from any government agency showing name and current address.

Call the Union County Board of Elections at 704-283-3809 or email union.boe@unioncountync.gov for details.