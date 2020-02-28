Magnolia on Main focuses on new, refurbished furniture

By Lee Noles

MONROE – Tricia Green loves doing what she calls “picking.” The Union County resident travels to flea markets, auctions and yard sales finding deals on old pieces of furniture she redecorates with energetic colors.

Green recently brought her passion for making old things new again to Monroe by opening Magnolia on Main. The store brings an eclectic style of farmhouse and urban decorum that features new and reclaimed furniture as well as clothing and jewelry that Green says fit the small-town atmosphere Monroe exudes.

“We are trying to give everyone a different style,” Green said.

The store’s opening happened almost by chance when Green and her husband, Coy, stumbled upon the empty building after finishing dinner at a local restaurant. It was then, Green realized she had found the place to build her idea of combining urban farmhouse with a rustic vibe that defines her other business.

Green started The Farmhouse Market in Indian Trail five years ago and wants her new business in Monroe to build on its popularity. She is doing it by matching urban themes of industrial lighting and weathered metal with walls painted a color Green describes as farmhouse white.

“I went to Sherwin-Williams and I told them what I wanted. No eggshell white, but white, white,” said Green, who trimmed the outlying walls with black and has a chandelier hanging from the ceiling. “It just works.”

The rural theme continues in the store as Green used shiplap to decorate a back wall behind the cash register. The exterior siding is a nod not only to Joanna Gaines, who inspired Green with her television show of a modernized farmhouse-style, but also to Green’s grandparents. Green remembers driving to her family’s farm in Alabama from her native Ohio to spend time each summer walking the grand front porch, roaming the white farmhouse with its black shudders and eating meals at the nine-foot farmhouse table.

“It’s something I never forgot about,” Green said.

Green continues the strong family bond as her two sons are also involved in the business. Colin is 19 years old and manages Magnolia on Main. Chad, 26, helps on the weekends. The family even got the store ready as Colin painted and Coy placed the shiplap and laid down the flooring. Green’s mother, Ginger, came up with the name of the store.

“It’s neat,” Green said of having her family involved. “It’s nice to have your kids there.”

The store features two artists in addition to Green’s refurbished furniture. Rustic Attitude was started by Maureen Boone, who creates necklaces, bracelets and other accessorized items from spoons. Lori Hofmeister is an artist who helps Green with painting the furniture as well as displaying her own work in the store. The two use Dixie Belle paint, which is supplied by Jill DeBerry, who runs the Willow Tree and Company out of Rockingham. Green not only sells the paint but she can also advise customers on how to apply it to their own furniture.

Green has gotten the word out through Instagram, and her Facebook account has close to 500 followers since the store’s opening on Feb. 8. The buzz on social media is all well and good but Green is more interested in the face-to-face service she embraces.

“It’s not just a customer coming through the door, but a repeat customer who becomes a friend,” Green said.