Indian Trail to sweep streets the week of Feb. 24

INDIAN TRAIL – Indian Trail will run its street sweeping program the week of Feb. 24 to remove dirt and debris from streets before they can enter the storm drain system.

Sweeping will cover neighborhood streets within town limits the entire week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During this week, residents are asked to move automobiles into the driveway and move items such as portable basketball hoops, bikes, garbage carts and yard debris from the street and curb. Items should be placed at least five feet behind the curb.

Visit www.indiantrail.org for details.