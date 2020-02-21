Indian Trail council appoints interim town manager

INDIAN TRAIL – As Indian Trail begins its search for a new town manager to take Patrick Sadek’s place, Raymond Allen will serve the position in the interim.

Allen will begin his duties Feb. 18, a week after the town announced its decision to part with Sadek.

The North Carolina League of Municipalities recommended Allen to the council. Allen served as the manager for Albemarle for 28 years before retiring in 2015. He served as the interim town manager for Wadesboro in 2018 and Norwood in 2019.

“I am looking forward to assisting Indian Trail during this interim period,” Allen said in a press release from the Town of Indian Trail. “I have been impressed with the mayor and town council, as well as with the staff I have had the opportunity to meet to date. Indian Trail is a thriving community, and I am excited to have the opportunity to work there.”

The council unanimously selected Allen because of his experience and expertise, mayor pro tem Marcus McIntyre said in the press release.

The town’s communications coordinator, Abbey Ball, wrote in an email that Allen’s duties as interim town manager will not differ from that of a permanent town manager. She wrote Allen will perform the role with no limitations.

Mayor Michael Alvarez said he looked forward to working with Allen for the interim period.

“His experience and successes are the perfect fit for the needs of Indian Trail while we search for a permanent town manager,” Alvarez said in the press release. “My hope is that we can move through the process in a timely manner; however, we do not want to rush or make any decisions in haste to ensure we find the ideal replacement for the town manager of Indian Trail. I have full confidence in Mr. Allen to fulfill the needs of the town, and I look forward to working with him during this time of transition.”

Now that the town has secured an interim manager, it will move forward with its search for someone to fill the position permanently with guidance from the N.C. League of Municipalities.

According to Ball, the council is looking for a town manager “who is qualified and capable of carrying out the duties of town manager and meets the expectations of the residents, employees and the council.”

Sadek served two years as town manager. He and the town parted ways after the town council put him on paid administrative leave on Jan. 14 and enlisted in a law firm to investigate a personnel-related matter.