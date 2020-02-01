Girls on the Run Union County receives $32,000 donation

WAXHAW – The GingerSnap 5K shuts down the town for a few hours on a Saturday morning every year to raise money for Girls on the Run Union County.

Jill Connolly, of Connolly Orthodontics, directs the GingerSnap 5K. She explained to Waxhaw commissioners Jan. 28 the race provides scholarship money for children who want to participate in Girls on the Run, but cannot afford it.

Bonnie Grote, who is the council director for Girls on the Run Union County, said the program promotes healthy living to children in third grade to eighth grade through an after-school program. Grote said the 10-week curriculum culminates with a 5K. Girls on the Run Union County participants ran in the GingerSnap 5K in the fall.

Connolly Orthodontics and Novant Health are the two top sponsors of the GingerSnap 5K.

Connolly and Dr. Anthony Quay Walker presented Girls on the Run Union County with a check for more than $32,000, which will ensure every child who wishes to participate in Girls on the Run is able to do so.

The event has grown over the last decade. Connolly said when it first started, GingerSnap 5K was able to donate a couple thousand. Now, they can donate even more.

“We’re very appreciative to everyone,” Connolly said. “The town graciously gives us a ton of support every year to be able to make this happen.”