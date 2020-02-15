Dryer Vent Wizard awards grants to fire departments

WAXHAW – Dryer Vent Wizard of Waxhaw Ballantyne awarded a $500 grant to both the Wesley Chapel and Charlotte fire departments for their work toward fire safety and public awareness about the dangers of fires.

Every year for National Fire Prevention Month, Dryer Vent Wizard raises money to benefit the Children’s Burn Foundation. Franchisees across the country also have the opportunity to nominate local fire departments for exceptional community fire prevention programs and services. Thirty-one $500 grants were awarded this year.

The grants will be used for fire prevention education for school-age children in Wesley Chapel and enhancing the middle school education program, props, student incentives and an evaluation tool to improve the program in Charlotte.

“We are thrilled to present these grants to both the Wesley Chapel and Charlotte Fire Departments for all the work they do to provide community outreach and educate our residents about fire safety and prevention,” said Megan Lavalle, owner of Dryer Vent Wizard of Waxhaw Ballantyne. “As an organization dedicated to the safety of our local community, we’re proud to award this grant to further residents’ awareness toward fire safety.”