County seeks feedback on development of unincorporated areas

MONROE – Union County will open a four-week public input period on March 2 to guide the development of the comprehensive plan for unincorporated areas.

The plan, called Union County 2050, will provide guidance to commissioners and staff on how to address growth, public health, safety, environment, infrastructure and economic development through 2050.

The first phase in the year-long process will establish the plan’s vision.

Residents are encouraged to provide input on a vision online or at one of three public input sessions. The sessions provide an opportunity for residents to learn about the process and provide feedback on four draft visions. The format and information provided will be the same at each session:

March 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 5804 Waxhaw Hwy., Mineral Springs.

March 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indian Trail Town Hall, 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road, Indian Trail.

March 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Union County Agricultural Center, 3230-D Presson Road, Monroe.

The county is receiving input through March 29. Residents can learn more at www.unioncountync.gov/uc2050.

Planning staff estimates it will take 12 months to develop the plan. Staff expects to present the final plan and recommendations to county commissioners in early 2021.