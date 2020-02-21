Brundrett wins Citizen of Quarter

INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail named high school senior Joseph Brundrett as its Citizen of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Brundrett graced the cover of Indian Trail Weekly’s first edition last month for his Joe’s Jolly Elves initiative, which collects toys for children whose families are served through Cindy’s Hope Chest. He works alongside Cindy’s Hope Chest director Cindy Summers, who serves women battling breast cancer.

Brundrett told the newspaper that he wants to continue serving the charity so that he can continue putting smiles on people’s faces.

Mayor Michael Alvarez, who has also battled cancer, described Brundrett as a shining example of the future.

“I can’t say enough good things about this young man,” he said during a presentation Feb. 11 at town hall. “He’s helped me personally when I couldn’t do things with my arm.”

Likewise, Brundrett credited the mayor for helping him spread the word about his charitable efforts.

Brundrett has logged more than 175 hours of community service, enough to earn the President’s Volunteer Service Award.

The town council recognizes a citizen that demonstrates acts of kindness and selflessness that develop community pride. The town accepts nominations at www.indian trail.org/434/Citizen-of-the-Quarter.