Bank robbery suspect in custody

INDIAN TRAIL – A Charlotte man accused of robbing the SunTrust Bank is in Union County Jail.

David William Plyler, 59, of Charlotte, faces a number of criminal charges, including common law robbery, following the Feb. 20 robbery, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s office said the suspect entered the bank at 4 p.m. wearing a hat, sunglasses and a fake beard.

Deputies found his gray Nissan Versa near the scene and attempted a traffic stop but Plyler fled, officials said. The chase went through I-485, Pineville and U.S. 521. It ended in Lancaster County when Plyler rammed a patrol car with his vehicle.