‘Balloonacy’ is the first event at Dowd Center Theatre

MONROE – The Union County Community Arts Council has announced that the Children’s Theater of Charlotte will present “Balloonacy” for preschool children on Feb. 26 and March 12 at the new Dowd Center Theatre.

A missing balloon finds its way into the home of a solitary old man, interrupting his curmudgeonly life. The play explores the power of friendship and shows how companionship can be found in the most unlikely of places.

This will be the first event scheduled for the downtown theater.

“The arts council is excited to be the first group to occupy this beautiful theater,” Executive Director Barbara Faulk said. “Our area preschool-age children will be the first to experience live theater in the new facility. This program is another way the arts council provides cultural arts opportunities for residents of Union County and to showcase a beautiful performing arts venue.”

Shows begin at 10 a.m. at the theater, 120 S. Main St. Tickets cost $6 for children and adults.

Call 704-283-2784 or email uccac@aol.com for reservation information.