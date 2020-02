MONROE – The Union County AARP Chapter 5164 convenes Feb. 25 to discuss the state’s new driver licenses and identification cards.

A guest from the local DMV will explain where to go, what to take and when to do it.

The meeting takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Ellen Fitzgerald Senior Center, 327 S. Hayne St.

Future meetings will be held on March 24, April 28, May 26 and Aug. 25

Call President Bea Colson at 704-221-0192.