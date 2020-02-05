5 Camps to try at YMCA of Greater Charlotte

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte promotes youth development, healthy living and social responsibility through programming that includes summer camps. Branches in nearby southeastern Mecklenburg County have been a reliable source of summer day camps for many years.

This year’s roster of camps is sure to appeal to those who enjoy arts, science, sports, swimming and the outdoors.

Here are five camps offered at nearby branches worth considering:

Cooking Camp

Children as young as 3 years old get hands-on with ingredients and try out recipes. Each week offers a different theme, such as Taste of Italy, Christmas in July, Finger Food and Noodles Galore. Children leave the camp with a recipe book.

• Ages: Age 3 to grade 12

• Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 8-Aug. 28 (ages 3-6); 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15-Aug. 28 (grades K-5); or 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 13-Aug. 14 (grades 6-12)

• Place: Morrison Family YMCA, 9405 Bryant Farms Road

• Price: $290 weekly for members, $375 for others (K-12), $195 weekly for members, $255 for others (ages 3-6)

Dodgeball Camp

Dodgeball is not yet an Olympic sport, but it’s got plenty of action with throwing, running, jumping and ducking. There are also variations of the popular gym class sport that your children might not be familiar with.

• Ages: Grades 3-5

• Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 6-10

• Place: Brace Family YMCA, 3127 Weddington Road, Matthews

• Price: $195 weekly for members, $275 for others

Fishing Camp

Children learn how the vibrations on the other end of fishing rods can be just as rewarding as the constant notifications and vibrations of their smartphones. Plus they’ll get to visit scenic ponds throughout the area.

• Ages: Grades 2-7

• Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 29-July 3 or Aug. 3-7

• Place: Hemby Program Center, 9760 Happy Valley Drive, Charlotte

• Price: $195 weekly for members, $275 for others

Mad Scientist: Mash-Up

There was a time when the delivery method for science was as dry as a pile of old chalkboard erasers. Now it’s fun, especially through the Mad Scientist series, with camps tailored to animals, experiments, grossology and space. The Mash-Up option gives you a taste of all the Mad Scientist camps. If your child loves making snot slime, then maybe he can return a second week for Mad Scientist: Grossology.

• Ages: Grades K-5

• Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 6-10 or Aug. 3-7 (grades 2-5); 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 20-24 (grades K-2)

• Place: Morrison Family YMCA, 9405 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte

• Price: $290 weekly for members, $375 for others (grades 2-5); $195 weekly for members, $255 for others (grades K-2)

Theatre Camp: Improv Company

The Ballantyne Arts Center hosts several theater-themed camps, including some pertaining to favorite children’s classics, such as Alice in Wonderland Jr., Shrek the Musical Jr. and Legally Blonde the Musical Jr. This improv camp culminates with a live performance after working with a professional actor.

• Ages: Grades 6-12

• Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 6-10

• Place: Ballantyne Arts Center, 11318 N. Community House Road, Charlotte

• Price: $290 weekly for members, $320 for others