Townhomes with ground-floor commercial could develop in downtown

INDIAN TRAIL – A new development could come to downtown Indian Trail in the next few years, bringing town staff’s vision for the area to fruition.

At the Dec. 18 developers workshop, Matthew Kirchner from Eagle Engineering pitched a townhouse development with 92 three-bedroom homes across from Chestnut Square Park and south of the Mecklenburg Swim Association. The development would be attached to a two-story commercial flex base for restaurants and office space.

The existing zoning for the land is single-family residential. If the development is approved, it will need to be rezoned to conditional mixed-use. This complies with the town’s future land-use plan.

Kirchner said each home would be between 2,100 and 2,300 square feet. They would also all have attached garages with 20-foot driveways and no St. parking.

Though there is not a final price tag on the townhouses, Kirchner said he has been told they would be somewhere in the $300,000 range.

The project would contribute to the town’s vision for downtown, promoting walkability. A pond, fountain and walking trail would all be available in the development. Kirchner said the developers want to utilize what Indian Trail already has.

“No amount of money that we put into this site could compare to what you guys have already provided right across the St.,” Kirchner said. “So we’re just trying to make sure they have the access and the ability to get across there.”

The plan presented in the workshop did not include any amenities for pets besides the walking trail. Councilman Jerry Morse and Mayor Michael Alvarez requested that a dog park be provided.

“We really would like to see a dedicated area for people’s pets and not have our parks be used as a dumping site,” Alvarez said.

Kirchner said there was space that could be used as a designated dog park, so he and his team would look into it before presenting again.

The development would be located 50 feet away from the proposed light rail stop in Indian Trail. Town manager Patrick Sadek said this is practical for the town.

“If we go anywhere in South End or anywhere around the alignment, you will see that some of those condominiums are about 10 feet away from the track, so that’s something common throughout the downtown area,” Sadek said.

Sadek also said there would be parking lots located nearby if the station ends up being the last stop on the Silver Line.

With space for restaurants and offices, Sadek thinks the development would be a great addition to downtown Indian Trail.

“This is the first development that we have downtown that’s bringing commercial,” Sadek said. “We definitely need to see some commercial.”

Additionally, Kirchner and Sadek said the site of the project would not require any environmental studies.

The project would take between four and four and a half years to complete, according to Kirchner.

Kirchner and the team at Eagle Engineering will take the feedback given from the council and fill out a rezoning application through the town to continue the development process.