Town manager shares vision for Indian Trail’s future

INDIAN TRAIL – Indian Trail Town Manager Patrick Sadek spends 14 hours a day and weekends at his job.

Every day for the last two and a half years in his role, Sadek has worked with town staff and elected officials to ensure Indian Trail’s needs are met and everything runs smoothly.

“It’s exciting,” Sadek said. “As you grow older, I think you start liking your job better. You appreciate what you have. The town has really treated me well, so I want to give something in return. We have a great staff and I’m very proud and blessed. Every day is a good day.”

Sadek has worked in government for 27 years and in planning and engineering for 32 years. He is originally from Lebanon and has an engineering degree from UNC Charlotte. Before taking this job, Sadek was a city engineer in Myrtle Beach. He also previously worked for the City of Charlotte.

Sadek puts a lot of faith in his staff. He is selective when picking staff and wants employees from various backgrounds to contribute to their business culture. Most of his day is spent interacting with and managing his staff.

“The town manager is the staff and the staff is the town manager,” Sadek said. “They work together. When you ask me a question about myself, I could never exclude my staff because they’re a part of it.”

Sadek also spends time with Indian Trail’s elected officials, keeping them up to speed on the things happening in the town so they can make the most informed decisions at their meetings. Sadek said he has a strong relationship with the council and they support many of his staff’s suggestions, which contributes to the enjoyment he experiences at his job.

He also interacts with Indian Trail residents, answering their emails and addressing their concerns as soon as he can.

In the evenings after his staff leaves, Sadek said he spends time looking into the town’s budget and projects, what the town needs, what other municipalities have and what can be brought into the town to give it a “competitive advantage.” Sadek enjoys being creative, and he said his job requires a good amount of creativity.

“You have to be strategic,” Sadek said. “If you’re not strategic, you’ll be left behind … We want to be better than other communities. We want people to brag about Indian Trail.”

While some may feel intimidated by the projects they have not accomplished yet, Sadek feels motivated by what is left to do. He said it excites him to eventually complete the unfinished work.

He said parts of it can be challenging and time-consuming, but he enjoys the work. He is grateful there have been no major issues in the time he has worked for Indian Trail.

In his two and a half years, he is proud of the accomplishments he and his staff have made.

He said when he first stepped into the role, the town did not have an established town hall. While the skeleton of the building was there, the town lacked the resources to really get the project started. Now, as a result of his staff’s work, town hall is complete with marble floors, meeting rooms, offices for staff and a council chamber.

Another accomplishment he is proud of is the establishment and revitalization of the town’s downtown and uptown areas, a concept he said has not been seen in other areas. Downtown Indian Trail includes town hall, the veterans memorial, Carolina Courts, the Mecklenburg Swim Association facility and Chestnut Square Park. Uptown will be located at Indian Trail Road South between Matthews-Indian Trail Road and Old Monroe Road.

Sadek is also proud of the town’s collaboration with Union County on their services like solid waste employees and the fire and police departments. He said this has allowed staff to concentrate on the town’s other needs.

Sadek gets to find new, creative ways to manage Indian Trail’s growth while keeping the town’s low tax rates. He is excited for all of the town’s upcoming and proposed projects, though he said everything will have to be approved by the council before starting.

One of the biggest upcoming projects in the region is the LYNX Silver Line, which will have stops in Stallings and Indian Trail. When Sadek worked for the City of Charlotte, he had the opportunity to work as a senior engineer on the city’s first light rail line, so he is familiar with the process.

The proposed stop in Indian Trail will be located downtown across from town hall. Sadek said this would allow staff to master plan the area the way they want it, adding economic development to the town. He sees potential in bringing people from surrounding areas into Indian Trail and hopes to add projects that will keep visitors in downtown Indian Trail after their commute, such as restaurants and shops.

Other upcoming projects include Indian Trail’s first hotel and multi-family residential developments in the downtown and uptown areas. Sadek also hopes to further the proposed Indian Trail stadium, which he also believes has opportunities to add economic development to the town.

Sadek said he and his staff are proud of the work they have done in Indian Trail and would not have been able to do it without the support of the council. He looks forward to the future, making his long hours and hard work worth it.

“The position I have is the highest position that I’ve always wanted,” Sadek said. “The vision is coming together and that’s the exciting part of the job. We have a lot of creative ideas that I don’t think we’ve seen yet in Union County.”