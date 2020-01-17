Take your time … there’s no rush at Provisions Waxhaw

By Lee Noles

WAXHAW – In today’s fast-paced world where customer service can be hard to come by and everyone is in a hurry, it’s nice there’s a place where a person can slow down, relax and enjoy personal attention.

Provisions Waxhaw is that destination as the country-style market’s welcoming environment has made it a popular spot for locals and newcomers alike since opening in summer 2016.

“I let people know as a reminder they need to slow down when they come in here,” said Lisa Vigil, who co-owns the store with her husband, Ken Posko. “I want people to walk through here and take their time. I think that is what brought them here in the first place.”

The slower, deliberate pace is something Vigil and Posko were looking for when they separately moved to Union County 10 years ago. Vigil grew up in Los Angeles but made her way to Waxhaw after the hectic lifestyle in the country’s second-largest city became too much. Posko, originally from Baltimore, found his way to the area after taking a job heading up a restaurant in Charlotte.

The two met, fell in love and got married. Among the commonalities they share is a love of food and a passion for helping others that grew from more than 20 years of working in the restaurant business. The couple knew they found the place to kick start their business of supplying local products when it came up for sale a few years back. The 100-year old building features hardwood pine floors and large storefront windows. One side of the establishment is dedicated to offering products from more than 100 local vendors. Posko, who graduated from culinary school after a stint in the Navy where he cooked, also applies his craft on the same side by making soups, sandwiches and desserts among other dishes.

The other part of the store is the sitting area where customers can dine in a spacious room covered in earth tone green and a large chalkboard displaying quotes from famous people. The room sits 45 people and is rented for events. It also features a mismatch of color-faded tables and chairs Vigil said has a purpose.

“One reason is that everything is recycled. I get the tables and chairs from Goodwill and reuse them,” Vigil said. “That is how I like it. It gives a home feel to it.”

The menu offers variety as meat lovers can enjoy the amply sized Ruben, which the store proclaims the best around. Vegetarians are not left out as evident by the vegan tacos and butternut squash soup that customer Kat Rowland ordered on her visit. Rowland has been a customer since it opened in 2016 and likes how considerate Posko and Vigil are about people’s eating choices. Vigil asks about allergies when customers are ordering.

“She is very accommodating,” said Rowland who was there with her daughter, Tallulah. “The food is good. Sometimes I get gifts for the family and it’s family-friendly.”

The friendly atmosphere is carried on by the employees who regularly walk around the store to help customers find the type of product they need. James Carter has worked at Provisions Waxhaw for three months and was helping Eunice Potter, a first-time customer from Nebraska who’s volunteering at Jaars.

“I appreciate their friendliness, and their offer to help,” Potter said. “Instead of me having to look for someone or run up and down the aisles. It’s really a unique store.”

Customer feedback is essential to Posko and Vigil, who respond to comments people have made online whether praising or critiquing the establishment. Vigil has even given her cell phone number out so customers can call and talk about how they can make the business better.

“We want to learn from it,” Vigil said. “Everyone’s opinion matters.”

Posko and Vigil have kept the country feel the store is known for by removing televisions and playing Bluegrass regularly through the building. The rustic charm appears to stand defiant against the scene outside as traffic and construction resonates through the once quiet cotton-mill town.

“We love that we are old-fashioned,” Vigil said. “We feel like we were born 40 years too late.”

Want to go?

Provisions Waxhaw is open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week at 107 W. S. Main St. Call 704-256-3642 or visit www.provisionswaxhaw.com for details.