Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 17-23)

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants Jan. 17-23:

Lowest Scores

Special Touch Catering and Deli, 1310 Wesley Chapel Stouts Road, Indian Trail – 84

Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; staffer washed hands in dish sink with dishes; block of cheese in reach-in cooler was spoiled with microbial growth; can opener had food debris on blade; sour cream and shredded lettuce cooled slowly in walk-in cooler; and cut melon, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, deli meats, cheeses, cooked pasta, cooked taco beef, milk and cooked taco chicken didn’t have date marks.

LAM’s Kitchen, 1369, 1369 Chestnut Lane, Matthews – 90

Violations include: Plastic pan was in hand sink; raw seafood was stored above ready-to-eat vegetables in walk-in cooler; hot and sour soup wasn’t held hot enough; raw duck wasn’t held cold enough; and dishes were stacked wet.

All Scores

Indian Trail

Bojangles’, 6550 Old Monroe Road – 95

Cathy’s Coffee, 606 Indian Trail Road – 98.5

Lady’s Go-Gos, 3816 Sardis Church Road – 98

Special Touch Catering and Deli, 1310 Wesley Chapel Stouts Road – 84

Viva Chicken, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 97

Matthews (Mecklenburg)

Cracker Barrel, 9330 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5

Matthews (Union)

Harris Teeter (meats & seafood), 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 91.5

Harris Teeter (produce), 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 100

LAM’s Kitchen, 1369, 1369 Chestnut Lane – 90

Poppy Seeds Bagels, 1311 Chestnut Lane – 97.5

Monroe

Ala Azteca Butcher Shop, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93

Edible Arrangements, 3306 U.S. 74 W. – 98

El Ranchero Supermarket, 322 N. Sutherland Ave. – 92

Firehouse Subs, 2319 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 95

Jin Jin, 221 E. Franklin St. – 97

Rocky River Crossroads, 1002 Rocky River Road S. – 95

The Sandwich Shop, 100 N. Secrest Ave. – 99

Subway, 1811 Dickerson Blvd. – 94.5

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2335 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100

Waxhaw

Mary O’Neill’s Irish Pub, 116 W. N. Main St. – 98.5

