Moser Group pitches regional business district

INDIAN TRAIL – More businesses could be coming to Indian Trail in a possible new regional business district area.

At the Indian Trail Planning Board meeting Jan. 21, The Moser Group requested to rezone 5.6 acres at U.S. 74 and Plyler Road to a regional business district. The area is zoned for single-family, low-density residential.

The future land use map designates the parcel as “traditional neighborhood development,” so if approved, it would need to be changed to “mixed use.”

Planning Director Brandi Deese said the applicant does not have plans for the property at this time, but plans to market the property in the future and the applicant feels the location’s proximity to U.S. 74 would make them unable to do so.

“With its proximity to 74, you’re not going to get low-density residential right off of 74,” Deese said.

Tom Crouch, a project manager for The Moser Group, said rezoning the property would make it more desirable to buyers. They also want to rezone it to a business district because of the existing and future residential developments.

“With so many townhomes and apartments already in the pipeline for Indian Trail, we would like to rezone to regional business in order to be more consistent with surrounding parcels and be viewed more favorably by potential buyers and developers,” Crouch said.

Planning board member Cheryl Mimy asked if adding more businesses would be disruptive to the surrounding areas. Crouch said there is a Keller Williams office building and an auto garage across the street, so it would not be disruptive.

“We’ve been discussing this property internally for some time now with the hopes of being sensitive to the property surrounding it and it being a visual gateway into Indian Trail,” he said.

The board voted unanimously to recommend approval of the rezoning and the amendments to the future land use map. The rezoning request is set to be presented to the town council at its Feb. 11 meeting.