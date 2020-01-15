Indian Trail council votes to investigate town manager

INDIAN TRAIL – Town Manager Patrick Sadek has been placed on paid administrative leave by town council as of Jan. 13.

The town’s communications coordinator, Abbey Ball, said the council unanimously voted in a closed session Monday evening to place Sadek on paid leave for an investigation regarding a “confidential personnel-related manner.”

Ball said the council hired an independent, third-party investigator with no relation to anyone at town hall.

The investigation is expected to last between two and three weeks. No further information was given to town staff. The investigation comes just two months after the council unanimously approved Nov. 12 to extend Sadek’s contract two years from the original end date and increase his salary by 8% starting December 2019.

Sadek said when he got to work on Jan. 14, he saw an email from Mayor Pro Tem Marcus McIntyre regarding the decision to place him on a leave of absence.

“They did not even give me a reason of what the investigation is about,” Sadek said. “I only received an email from Marcus McIntyre that said I’m on a leave of absence for two weeks and to hand in my things.”

Sadek handed in his badge and his keys to town hall. He was told town attorney Karen Wolter would send him a letter with more information. As of Jan. 15, Sadek said he has not received a letter.

This is not the first time a council has had a dispute with a town manager. Before Sadek, the council fired Scott Kaufhold. In 2015, tensions arose with Joe Fivas, who ended up resigning from his position.

Though previous town managers have been investigated, Sadek did not see this coming. He and his staff have received praised in many town meetings.

For the next two weeks, Sadek will await the results of the investigation.

“I’m 58 years old and I have a family to support,” Sadek said. “Put yourself in my shoes. I have medical conditions I have to attend to and they could take away my insurance.”

Mayor Michael Alvarez and McIntyre declined to comment.

This is a developing story.