Indian Trail adds senior planner

INDIAN TRAIL – Matt Ward has joined Indian Trail’s town staff as senior planner.

Ward has a Masters of Urban and Regional Planning from Virginia Commonwealth University. He previously studied geography with a concentration in urban planning and environmental studies from UNC Greensboro.

Before taking on this role, Ward worked for the City of Concord, County of Henrico and most recently, the Town of Harrisburg.

“I appreciate the opportunity and I look forward to working with everyone and getting to know each and every one of you,” Ward said at the Jan. 7 town council meeting.