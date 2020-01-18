Hunger Walk to fight local hunger, poverty

INDIAN TRAIL– Preparations are underway for Common Heart’s third annual Hunger Walk.

The walk is a hunger awareness event and a traditional walk-a-thon style fundraiser encouraging participants to create or join a team of fellow walkers and collect donations from family and friends prior to the event.

The walk spans a three-mile course from 2 to 4 p.m. March 1 at Crooked Creek Park, but 1.5 and half-mile options are available. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. Individuals who raise at least $250 will also receive prizes.

Register at www.CommonHeartHungerWalk.org. The $25 registration donation includes a walk T-shirt. A kick-off pizza party will be held Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. at Indian Trail United Methodist Church for anyone interested in participating.

Email Ken.Sol@CommonHeart.org or call 704-218-9060 for details.

Common Heart engages volunteers in three areas.

It serves people in need through three weekly food pantries and three mobile food pantries.

Common Things Boutique & Thrift Shop, located at 321 Indian Trail Road N., sells new and gently-used items at bargain prices with proceeds helping to feed families.

Economic empowerment programs provide focus groups to help those in poverty move into stability and community workshops to better understand local poverty.