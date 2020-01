WEDDINGTON – Don Brown, author of “Travesty of Justice: The Shocking Prosecution of Lt. Clint Lorance,” will speak at the next Sweet Union Republican Women’s event

Previously a JAG officer, Brown is now a nationally bestselling author of books of military fiction and non-fiction. He’s also appeared as a guest on FOX News

The event consists of a 6:30 p.m. social time and 7 p.m. meeting Jan. 28 at the Weddington Swim and Racquet Club, 4315 Weddington Matthews Road, Weddington.