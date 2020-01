MONROE – Tech pros Brenda Broadway and Kyra Webber will offer tips on using new electronic devices at the next Union County AARP Chapter meeting.

Broadway is retired after working 30 years for AT&T, while Webber works as solutions manager for the Verizon store at 3003 Monroe Way, Monroe.

The meeting takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Jan. 28 at Ellen Fitzgerald Senior Center, 327 S. Hayne St. They generally happen on the fourth Tuesday of the month.