9 to Try: Council on Aging offers programming for seniors

MONROE – The Council on Aging of Union County offers programming throughout the year to enhance the lives of older adults. Here are some of the agency’s biggest events through March.

Memory Café: Author Talk

Frank Morelli, author of “No Sad Songs,” and Senia Owensby, author of “Finishing Well,” participate in a free author discussion and book signing as part of the Council on Aging’s monthly Memory Care Cafés program for those with memory loss and their caregivers. There is no cost to participate, but registration is required. Call 704-292-1797 to register.

• When: 10 a.m. Jan. 17

• Where: Next Door, 104 Lydia St., Monroe

Memory Loss Seminar: Effective Communication Strategies

Elizabeth Novak, of the Alzheimer’s Association, will explain how to communicate with those with Alzheimer’s. Learn to decode messages through attitude, tone, facial expressions and body language. Call 704-292-1797 to register.

• When: 10 a.m. Feb. 7

• Where: Next Door, 104 Lydia St., Monroe

Black History Month

Gene Stowe will discuss the documentary based on his book, “Inherit the Land: Jim Crow meets Miss Maggie’s Will,” for Black History Month He’ll talk about the local trial surrounding the will of two sisters in the early 1900s. A light lunch will follow.

• When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11

• Where: Langford Chapel, 113 S. Johnson St., Monroe

Advance Directives seminar

Make Plans to Document Your Healthcare Choices in an Advance Directive offers a free opportunity to create a living will and healthcare power of attorney. An advance care planning facilitator and notary from Atrium Health will assist with completion documents. Call 704-292-1797 to register.

• When: 10 a.m. Feb. 13

• Where: Council on Aging, 1401 Skyway Drive, Monroe

Memory Café: Bowling

Enjoy an hour of bowling, sportsmanship and fellowship as part of the Council on Aging’s monthly Memory Care Cafés program for those with memory loss and their caregivers. There is no cost to participate, but registration is required. Call 704-292-1797 to register.

• When: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21

• Where: Fox’s Bowling Alley, 1901 Skyway Drive, Monroe

Alternatives to Medicine Discussion

Dr. Tene Osahar, Gracienne Jean Pierre and Wil Dees answer questions surrounding alternative therapies for pain and sleep. An optional light lunch will follow the program.

• When: 10:30 a.m. March 10

• Where: Langford Chapel, 113 S. Johnson St., Monroe

Welcome to Medicare Information Session

Council on Aging, in conjunction with SHIIP (Seniors Health Insurance Information Program), will hold an info session for anyone new to Medicare or interested in learning more about Medicare choices. Register by calling 704-292-1797.

• When: March 19

• Where: Indian Trail Town Hall, 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road, Indian Trail.

Memory Café: Animal Therapy

Two by Two Petting Zoo is bringing animal therapy in the form of sheep, goats and bunnies as part of the Council on Aging’s monthly Memory Care Cafés program for those with memory loss and their caregivers. There is no cost to participate, but registration is required. Call 704-292-1797 to register.

• When: 10 a.m. March 20

• Where: Next Door, 104 Lydia St., Monroe

Family Caregiver Support Group

Family caregivers can get support and encouragement from their peers in a support group. Call 704-292-1797 for details.

• When: Third Tuesday of each month

• Where: Ellen Fitzgerald Senior Center, 327 S. Hayne St., Monroe