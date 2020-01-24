2019 Small Business Person of the Year Awards

Finalists for Charlotte Media Group’s 2019 Business Person of the Year were selected from a pool of community nominations. Finalists and winners were recognized at a special event Jan. 16, at the Hampton Inn & Suites – SouthPark at Phillips Place. Click here for the story.

Winners

Small Business Person of the Year: Rob & Kim McClintock, McClintock Heating & Cooling (speech)

Community Impact Award: Kimberly Gossage, Garrity & Gossage LLP (speech)

Rising Star: Dr. Susan Bonilla (speech), Nikki Bourgeault (speech) & Laura Budd (speech)

Most Nominations: Dr. Michael Smith, Carolinas Natural Health Center (speech)

Man About Man: Barry Steiger, Mario’s Italian Restaurant (speech)

Miss Congeniality: Julie Fox, Fox's Alley Bowling, Bar & Grill











Profiles on Finalists

Mike Alfaro, Ilderton Conversion (link)

Dr. Susan Bonilla, Passionate Paws (link)

Nikki Bourgeault, Brush’d Salon (link)

Kimberly Budd & Holly Danneker, Key to the Carolinas (link)

Jay Buinicky, Mobility & More (link)

Ashley Dwyer, Fire & Ice Therapeutic Massage (link)

Dr. Peter Ford, Vascular Solutions (link)

Kimberly Gossage, Garrity & Gossage LLP (link)

Steve & Stacey Hitzemann, StretchLab Charlotte (link)

Laurie Horne, Backyard Birds (link)

Rob Jacik, Carolina Beer Temple (link)

Dr. Shane Markey, Three Leaf Orthodontics (link)

Rob & Kim McClintock, McClintock Heating & Cooling (link)

Dr. Jason McDonald, Chiropractic Health Centers (link)

Dianne Nguyen, TheraTouch Foot Care (link)

Rhya Pachin, Carolina Functional Nutrition (link)

Suat Pamukci, Kings Jewelry (link)

Candi Ruppert, CPO, Sage Organizing (link)

Dr. Michael Smith, Carolinas Natural Health Center (link)

Dawn Talley, Mainstream Boutique (link)

Beth Tourtellot, Peddler’s Paradise (link)

Alistair Williams, The Portrait Gallery (link)