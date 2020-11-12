Waxhaw teacher renews National Board Certification

WAXHAW – Jennifer Stephenson, a first-grade teacher at Waxhaw Elementary School, is one of thousands of teachers across the U.S. to renew their certification as a National Board Certified Teacher.

Stephenson first received her National Boards initial certification in 2001 while teaching at Sardis Elementary. She renewed her license for the first time in 2010 while teaching at Sun Valley Elementary. This marks her second renewal.

“I feel that the National Board certification process has helped me to become a more collaborative and reflective professional,” Stephenson said. “This process has taught me that I am always striving to improve my teaching processes to meet my students’ needs.”