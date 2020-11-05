Union Academy recognized as Top Workplace

A guidance counselor works with a student at Union Academy (prior to the pandemic). Photo courtesy of Union Academy

MONROE – Union Academy was among 56 companies recognized in the Charlotte Observer’s Top Workplaces for 2020. The school has earned the honor four times (2016, 2018 and 2019) based on employee reviews and feedback gathered through a survey.

Head of School John Marshall said the recognition is a testament to Union Academy’s core values.

“UA has always been a mission-driven school, and our teachers prepare young people for higher education and for lives of purpose and service,” Marshall said. “This recognition is fitting for a national school of character. At UA we aspire to treat both employees and students with dignity and respect. This award reinforces that we are on the right path, creating a community consistent with our core values.”

Chief Financial Officer Lynn Kroeger said the academy strives to create a competitive benefits package to attract the highest quality applicants and retain top talent.

“I want to thank all our employees who contribute to such a positive workplace culture,” Kroeger said. “Their feedback is invaluable in helping us receive this award again this year.”

Union Academy opened in 2000 and celebrated its 20th year of operation during 2019-20. The school has 229 employees serving more than 1,900 students in grades K-12.