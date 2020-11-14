UCPS nurse administrator earns state recognition

Wendy Nielsen has worked as a school nurse and school nurse supervisor at Union County Public Schools for 17 years. Photo courtesy of UCPS

MONROE – When schools closed in March, Wendy Nielsen helped develop and manage the Union County COVID-19 hotline. She and several school nurses staffed the hotline weekly for eight hours a day and answered questions from citizens.

Nielsen, a school nurse supervisor for Union County Public Schools, also coordinated the UCPS COVID Helpline for employees and developed strategies and protocols to support staff as schools and offices reopened.

These actions contributed to Nielsen winning 2020 School Nurse Administrator of the Year from the School Nurse Association of North Carolina. Nielsen has worked in UCPS for 17 years.

“She is extremely passionate about her job and she leads with integrity, humility and confidence,” Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said. “We are very fortunate to have her on our team.”

UCPS nurses collaborated on Nielsen’s nomination, which highlighted her management, communication, community involvement and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nielsen said winning the award was a reflection of UCPS’s team of nurses.

“Wendy deserves this award and we are extremely proud of her achievements,” said Jarrod McCraw, assistant superintendent for student support services. “I know the sacrifices she makes for our students and staff.”

Nielsen is a member of the School Nurse Association of North Carolina and the National Association of School Nurses.

She chairs UCPS’s School Health Advisory Council and serves on the district’s safety committee.

Nielsen is also a member of Thrive, an organization that brings awareness to poverty in the community. She serves on several committees to identify gaps in health care, transportation, green space and access to fresh food.