School moves to remote learning due to COVID-19

Union County Public Schools has closed Wesley Chapel Elementary for students and staff from Nov. 17 to 27 after three students tested positive for COVID-19.

Several students and staff members may have been exposed to the virus, according to the district.

Students and staff will work remotely until the school reopens Nov. 30.

The district is following guidance from the Union County Health Department to address the cases. UCPS is also following cleaning protocols and will properly disinfect and sanitize the impacted areas of the building according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.