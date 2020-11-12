May to join UCPS school board

Sarah May has volunteered her time to enhance the educational environment at schools such as East Elementary, Sun Valley High and Walter Bickett Elementary. Photo courtesy of Sarah May

Sarah May may be new to the school board, but she’s no stranger to Union County Public Schools.

May, of Wesley Chapel, has posted events on social media for the Central Academy of Arts & Technology, volunteered at the front desk for Sun Valley High, established a PTO for Walter Bickett Elementary, coordinated luncheons for staff at Cuthbertson Middle and organized activities for kindergarten orientation at New Town Elementary.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her work as a parent volunteer.

She also co-chaired a citizens advisory committee in 2017 and 2018 that focused on the district-wide realignment of school boundaries in addition to attending school board meetings for several years.

“She is really a walking encyclopedia for Union County Public Schools,” said Melissa Merrell, who chairs the school board. “She has all the data. That’s what happens when you passionately care about something. We’ve asked her for many years to run for school board and she finally did it. We look forward to her joining us next month.”

May applied last year to fill the vacancy on the board left by Dennis Rape after he was elected to the Union County Board of Commissioners. That position went to Todd Price, but that didn’t deter May from launching her political campaign.

“I dive right into whatever I’m trying to learn about or devote my time to, so I feel that I would just be very thorough and just put 120% into the position,” May told Union County Weekly in January.

May had the most votes among the three at-large candidates with 73,382 during the Nov. 3 election. Price was elected with 73,346 votes. Claudia Sandoval, the lone Democrat in the race, came in third with 49.372 votes.

Candice Sturdivant, Matt Helms and Joseph Morreale were reelected to their district seats. They ran unopposed.

UCPS will have a ceremony in December to congratulate the newly elected school board.

“Ms. May has been involved ii UCPS for many years,” Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said. “I’m looking forward to working with her in her new role.”