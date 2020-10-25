Unionville Elementary moves to remote learning after COVID-19 cases

MONROE – Union County Public Schools is closing Unionville Elementary to students and staff from Oct. 26 to Nov. 6 after receiving reports about two positive cases of COVID-19.

Students and staff will work remotely (Plan C) until the school reopens Nov. 9.

A staff member and a student tested positive. UCPS says several students and staff members may have been exposed to the virus. UCPS is working with the individuals and Union County Public Health to determine close contacts.

A school nurse or county health employee will follow up with parents for further guidance if a student had direct contact with the infected people.

UCPS is also following cleaning state and national protocols to disinfect and sanitize affected areas of the building.