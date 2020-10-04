Union Academy wins financial reporting awards

MONROE – Union Academy’s business office has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from both the Government Finance Officers Association and the Association of School Business Officials.

This marks the 12th time Union Academy has earned these designations. UA is the only charter school in North Carolina to ever receive either of these awards, school officials said.

Chief Financial Officer Lynn Kroeger, has led Union Academy’s business office since 2003.

