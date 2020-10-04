UCPS rolls out buses to help students access Wi-Fi

MONROE – As part of ongoing efforts to make sure students are able to work in a remote environment, Union County Public Schools is parking 15 Wi-Fi-enabled buses in Monroe neighborhoods.

Students can access the buses from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday as well as from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Riverside Community, Suburban Estates, Creekridge and Icemorlee Apartments.

The buses create community hotspots where up to 50 students can connect at one time. Students with UCPS-issued Chromebooks have to be within a 40-yard radius to secure a valid signal.

UCPS purchased the equipment to enable the buses with internet access during the 2020-21 school year.