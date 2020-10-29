UCPS braces for large subdivision

Union County Public Schools is already bracing for a massive subdivision proposed between New Town and Willoughby roads that has not yet been vetted by the Union County Planning Board.

The school board’s facilities committee discussed Oct. 15 options they could take if Park Place and its 2,110 residential units are approved. The bulk of the project would fall within the Sun Valley cluster with part of it in the Parkwood cluster.

School board member Christina Helms recommended the district reassign the subdivision out of the Sun Valley cluster.

“I would like to see it move to either Monroe or Parkwood,” she said. “I just can’t see us putting that many kids possibly at Sun Valley even though the numbers should drop to 90% in Sun Valley. Indian Trail is really booming right now.”

Helms was referring to enrollment capacity at the high school once the 2016 bond project is complete.

School board member Kathy Heintel updated the committee on enrollment figures for affected schools within each cluster:

• Rocky River Elementary is at 82% capacity, Sun Valley Middle is at 91% and Sun Valley High is at 95%.

• Western Union Elementary is at 60% capacity, Parkwood Middle is at 82% and Parkwood High is at 76%.

• Walter Bickett Elementary is at 70% capacity, Monroe Middle is at 80% and Monroe High is at 70%.

Currently, there are 5,062 residential units planned for the Sun Valley cluster, Heintel said.

“The Monroe cluster is typically more level,” Heintel said. “It doesn’t have the declines or the increases that we see in other clusters. It’s kind of steady all the time.”

School board member Mike Helms suggested the Parkwood cluster might be the better option distance-wise, but the committee ultimately decided to bring the issue to the full school board to discuss where it should be reassigned.

After the school board gives its initial feedback, the facilities committee will review the proposal one more time for a final recommendation. The school board could then decide on the measure as early as December.