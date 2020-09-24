South Providence School moves to Plan C until Oct. 6

MONROE – Four positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in association with South Providence School, prompting Union County Public Schools to close the school to students and staff from Sept. 23 to Oct. 6.

Students and staff will work remotely until the school reopens Oct. 7.

UCPS is working with the individuals and Union County Public Health to determine who was in close contact with the people testing positive. State law prevents them from publicly identifying them.

UCPS is following cleaning protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.