Weddington Elementary transitions to remote learning after COVID-19

MONROE – Union County Public Schools has closed Weddington Elementary to students and staff through Sept. 7 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Students and staff will work remotely until the school reopens Sept. 8.

UCPS says several staff members and students may have been exposed to the virus. The district is working with the staffer and Union County Public Health to determine who may have been in close contact.

If a student has been identified as a close contact with the individual who tested positive, a school nurse or a Union County Public Health staff member will contact parents within 24 hours for further guidance.

UCPS is following cleaning protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.