You are here: Home / Education / Union County schools offer glimpses into socially distanced learning

Union County schools offer glimpses into socially distanced learning

by Leave a Comment

Students in Union County Public Schools returned to classrooms Monday, Aug. 17. Several schools tweeted out photos showing what learning looks like when you observe social distancing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *