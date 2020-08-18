Union County schools offer glimpses into socially distanced learning

Students in Union County Public Schools returned to classrooms Monday, Aug. 17. Several schools tweeted out photos showing what learning looks like when you observe social distancing.
Look how on task they are! Check out our socially distanced classrooms. @AGHoulihan @Renee_McKinnon1 #BacktotheU pic.twitter.com/3NtyqPDUd4
— Union Elementary (@UnionESNC) August 17, 2020
Morning meetings are underway! @AGHoulihan @UCPSNC #BetheBest @jttopp @ekraftson pic.twitter.com/vZIzZuB4la
— Weddington Elem. (@WeddingtonES_NC) August 17, 2020
Welcoming back our Rocky River Roadrunners #teamUCPS @AGHoulihan @Renee_McKinnon1 @UCPSNC pic.twitter.com/cDegxHKlGa
— Rocky River ES (@RockyRiverES_NC) August 17, 2020
Getting ready for a GREAT day! @AGHoulihan @UCPSNC @jttopp #BetheBest pic.twitter.com/uRyTkQrdms
— Weddington Elem. (@WeddingtonES_NC) August 17, 2020
Very smooth arrival time! #BacktotheU pic.twitter.com/IOgzBGC4OK
— Union Elementary (@UnionESNC) August 17, 2020
@ShilohValPrim has a new book vending machine! Students can earn a token to get a book. #Literacy4U #BacktotheU @UCPSNC @AGHoulihan So cool!! pic.twitter.com/fiNH55P1dH
— Jessica Garner (@jessicacgarner) August 17, 2020
Awesome to see tutors meeting with Principal Foster on the first day of school! They are eager to help students succeed! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU @MarshvilleES_NC @AGHoulihan pic.twitter.com/w4Hagtgw39
— Union County Public Schools (@UCPSNC) August 17, 2020
Off to a great start @MarshvilleES_NC on the first day of school!! Have a great day, Beavers! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU @AGHoulihan pic.twitter.com/YpMOYSF0aY
— Union County Public Schools (@UCPSNC) August 17, 2020
Ss and staff @NewTownES are thrilled to be back in school and Principal @catperryNJ is leading the way! Have a great day and a wonderful school year! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU #EmpowerED pic.twitter.com/F1hWI7q7tb
— Andrew G. Houlihan (@AGHoulihan) August 17, 2020
We had a smooth opening today.
Students are already hard at work learning Canvas and practicing tools they will use on remote days!#newsalemthrives #NewSalemPride pic.twitter.com/iJUyx4nsu0
— New Salem Elementary (@NewSalemES_NC) August 17, 2020
We’re back! EUMS students and staff are getting the 2020-2021 year off to a good star. #BackToTheU #KeepingUSafe @AGHoulihan @croffut_ci pic.twitter.com/fRBP0iaKWS
— East Union Middle (@EastUnionMS_NC) August 17, 2020
Our Stallions are already working hard on the first day! We are so proud of them! @AGHoulihan @UCPSNC pic.twitter.com/1pZ98xNAuy
— StallingsElementary (@StallingsES) August 17, 2020
K Ss practice social distancing in the hallway! @AGHoulihan @UCPSNC @jttopp @ekraftson #BetheBest pic.twitter.com/vOzAd39nKY
— Weddington Elem. (@WeddingtonES_NC) August 17, 2020
Our @UCPSNutrition team is the BEST in the business. Thank you for all you do for #RedhawkNation each and every day! #RedhawksSoaring #BacktotheU @drjayjones @Kapitalgains @AGHoulihan @UCPSNC https://t.co/v54FW4ULzD
— HSA at Monroe Middle (@MonroeMS_NC) August 17, 2020
Welcome back to school Ss and staff @WesleyChapelES! Have a phenomenal school year! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU #EmpowerED pic.twitter.com/BGDSC4Ir4U
— Andrew G. Houlihan (@AGHoulihan) August 17, 2020
These Redhawks are ready to SOAR into another great year! We are happy to see our Ss in-person and online! #TeamUCPS #KeepingUSafe #BackToTheU @AGHoulihan pic.twitter.com/f0rIBapCLS
— Union County Public Schools (@UCPSNC) August 17, 2020
Great to visit @ParkwoodHS_NC on the 1st day of school! Have a great day and a fantastic school year! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU #EmpowerED pic.twitter.com/c23yGwlYjG
— Andrew G. Houlihan (@AGHoulihan) August 17, 2020
WBES students practice social distancing on their way to lunch. #redhawkstrong #safetyfirst @WalterBickettES @elenia_daniels @Renee_McKinnon1 @UCPSNC @AGHoulihan pic.twitter.com/0z6CP8H6iR
— Walter Bickett ES NC (@WalterBickettES) August 17, 2020
All good @SardisES_NC on this 1st day of school! Curbside lunches are available for any @UCPSNC Ss who might be enrolled/attending school in a virtual setting! Have a great school year! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU #EmpowerED pic.twitter.com/tzLjIxARSV
— Andrew G. Houlihan (@AGHoulihan) August 17, 2020
Awesome visit today @PiedmontMS_NC! Ss and staff are super excited to get back to school! Have a great school year! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU #EmpowerED pic.twitter.com/e3Dv2g9RhR
— Andrew G. Houlihan (@AGHoulihan) August 17, 2020
Day 1- Back in ACTION! Thanks to everyone for your support! Go Cougars! 🐾 @CATA_ptso @UCPSNC @AGHoulihan pic.twitter.com/M6aHxPAAVU
— Vicki R. Merritt (@VickiMerritt13) August 17, 2020
Last visit of the day is @MonroeHS_NC! The #RedHawks are pumped to be back in school…Principal @MomPrincipal and Team have done a great job prepping! New Health Science classrooms in partnership w/@AtriumHealth look phenom! Have a great year! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU #EmpowerED pic.twitter.com/hMXqtPJlIM
— Andrew G. Houlihan (@AGHoulihan) August 17, 2020
Awesome visit today @WingateES_NC! In person and virtual academy Ts are thrilled to be back! Have a great day and a fantastic school year! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU #EmpowerED pic.twitter.com/R0mnZhTIop
— Andrew G. Houlihan (@AGHoulihan) August 17, 2020
It's a great day in the Valley!#BacktotheU#RisingStrongerTogether@ShilohValPrim @ShilohValleyPTA @AGHoulihan @jttopp pic.twitter.com/sC48RwR0LR
— Shiloh Valley Elementary (@ShilohValElem) August 17, 2020
Dr. Harvey is representing here @SunValleyHS_NC! Getting a history lesson about “Molon Labe”, the spirit of a Spartan! @AGHoulihan @UCPSNC #backtotheU pic.twitter.com/WEbYcd8xPp
— Jessica Garner (@jessicacgarner) August 17, 2020
Awesome visit today @SunValleyMS! Have a great 1st day and a phenomenal school year! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU #EmpowerED pic.twitter.com/4dIftCRfAB
— Andrew G. Houlihan (@AGHoulihan) August 17, 2020
#BackToTheU https://t.co/6H8pdPUxu2
— Union County Public Schools (@UCPSNC) August 17, 2020
It was a great day @porterridgeelem ! Students were engaged and teachers were so prepared!! Ready for day two!! @aghoulihan @ucpsnc @cllawren @JalondaPolk pic.twitter.com/LaOCFeEaRS
— Porter Ridge ES (@PorterRidgeESNC) August 17, 2020
In person or remote, it’s a great first day of learning @MarvinES_NC ! #MarvinMeansFamily #BetheBest @JaredWorthingt1 @Lsander317 @UCPSNC @AGHoulihan pic.twitter.com/IxbyNDtIw8
— Stephanie Belk (@StephanieBelk4) August 17, 2020
Welcoming our HAWKS this morning!
Mrs. Vaughn and Mrs. Olszewski found new fun ways to greet students each morning! 👋@UCPSNC @AGHoulihan pic.twitter.com/iObXYY6GG7
— New Town ES, UCPS (@NewTownES) August 17, 2020
Happy New Year! Students are engaged and ready to learn @WesleyChapelES @SandyRidgeES_NC #BacktotheU pic.twitter.com/0zZVkrGbI7
— Union County Public Schools (@UCPSNC) August 17, 2020
Kindergarten HAWKS have jumped right into their 1st day of “big kid” school! #TeamNTES@UCPSNC @AGHoulihan pic.twitter.com/NKGqKS9STy
— New Town ES, UCPS (@NewTownES) August 17, 2020
