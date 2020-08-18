Union County schools offer glimpses into socially distanced learning

Students in Union County Public Schools returned to classrooms Monday, Aug. 17. Several schools tweeted out photos showing what learning looks like when you observe social distancing.

Awesome to see tutors meeting with Principal Foster on the first day of school! They are eager to help students succeed! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU @MarshvilleES_NC @AGHoulihan pic.twitter.com/w4Hagtgw39 — Union County Public Schools (@UCPSNC) August 17, 2020

Off to a great start @MarshvilleES_NC on the first day of school!! Have a great day, Beavers! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU @AGHoulihan pic.twitter.com/YpMOYSF0aY — Union County Public Schools (@UCPSNC) August 17, 2020

Ss and staff @NewTownES are thrilled to be back in school and Principal @catperryNJ is leading the way! Have a great day and a wonderful school year! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU #EmpowerED pic.twitter.com/F1hWI7q7tb — Andrew G. Houlihan (@AGHoulihan) August 17, 2020

We had a smooth opening today.

Students are already hard at work learning Canvas and practicing tools they will use on remote days!#newsalemthrives #NewSalemPride pic.twitter.com/iJUyx4nsu0 — New Salem Elementary (@NewSalemES_NC) August 17, 2020

Our Stallions are already working hard on the first day! We are so proud of them! @AGHoulihan @UCPSNC pic.twitter.com/1pZ98xNAuy — StallingsElementary (@StallingsES) August 17, 2020

These Redhawks are ready to SOAR into another great year! We are happy to see our Ss in-person and online! #TeamUCPS #KeepingUSafe #BackToTheU @AGHoulihan pic.twitter.com/f0rIBapCLS — Union County Public Schools (@UCPSNC) August 17, 2020

Great to visit @ParkwoodHS_NC on the 1st day of school! Have a great day and a fantastic school year! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU #EmpowerED pic.twitter.com/c23yGwlYjG — Andrew G. Houlihan (@AGHoulihan) August 17, 2020

All good @SardisES_NC on this 1st day of school! Curbside lunches are available for any @UCPSNC Ss who might be enrolled/attending school in a virtual setting! Have a great school year! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU #EmpowerED pic.twitter.com/tzLjIxARSV — Andrew G. Houlihan (@AGHoulihan) August 17, 2020

Awesome visit today @PiedmontMS_NC! Ss and staff are super excited to get back to school! Have a great school year! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU #EmpowerED pic.twitter.com/e3Dv2g9RhR — Andrew G. Houlihan (@AGHoulihan) August 17, 2020

Last visit of the day is @MonroeHS_NC! The #RedHawks are pumped to be back in school…Principal @MomPrincipal and Team have done a great job prepping! New Health Science classrooms in partnership w/@AtriumHealth look phenom! Have a great year! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU #EmpowerED pic.twitter.com/hMXqtPJlIM — Andrew G. Houlihan (@AGHoulihan) August 17, 2020

Awesome visit today @WingateES_NC! In person and virtual academy Ts are thrilled to be back! Have a great day and a fantastic school year! #TeamUCPS #BackToTheU #EmpowerED pic.twitter.com/R0mnZhTIop — Andrew G. Houlihan (@AGHoulihan) August 17, 2020

It was a great day @porterridgeelem ! Students were engaged and teachers were so prepared!! Ready for day two!! @aghoulihan @ucpsnc @cllawren @JalondaPolk pic.twitter.com/LaOCFeEaRS — Porter Ridge ES (@PorterRidgeESNC) August 17, 2020