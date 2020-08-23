Union Academy recognized for coaches pursuing training

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Union Academy Charter School earned Level 1 status in the National Federation of State High School Associations School Honor Roll.

The program promotes training for coaches by completing online education courses through the NFHS Learning Center.

In earning Level 1 status, more than 90% of the coaches at Union Academy completed the core course Fundamentals of Coaching along with three of the center’s most significant courses: Concussion in Sports, Sudden Cardiac Arrest and Protecting Students from Abuse.

“These four courses will definitely help the coaches at Union Academy Charter High School to handle the daily challenges in high school sports and should serve as a challenge for other schools to follow their example,” said Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director.

Union Academy will receive a large display banner for its school gymnasium to commemorate the accomplishment. Schools can earn Level 2 and 3 status by taking on more classes.

“Our coaches are dedicated to not only improving the skills and drills on the field, but also improving themselves and coaching strategies,” said Michelle Phifer, athletic director for Union Academy. “Many of our coaches have also completed additional courses through NFHS, setting Union Academy on the path to reaching Level 2 in the near future. The dedication and commitment of our coaching staff to our student-athletes, especially during such unprecedented times, is what I am most proud of as the athletic director. It is truly what Union Academy Charter School represents – character, challenge and commitment.”