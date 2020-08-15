UCPS rolling out new meal option

MONROE – Union County Public Schools will offer meals to all students, no matter if they are enrolled in Plan B or D.

Beginning, Monday, Aug. 17, UCPS will open regional meal sites during lunch to serve students who are learning virtually and/or on remote learning days. This option is available to all students and access to the meal will be based on the student’s current meal status. These meals are only for enrolled students. Those picking up the meals will be required to provide lunch or student ID numbers.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday via curbside pick-up at these locations: Cuthbertson High, Forest Hills High, Health Sciences Academy at Monroe Middle, Parkwood Middle, Piedmont Middle, Porter Ridge Elementary, Rock Rest Elementary, Rocky River Elementary, Sardis Elementary and Shiloh Valley Primary.

Breakfast will not be served through this model. UCPS will not provide transportation.

Students with special dietary needs indicated by a Diet Order form on file are encouraged to call the school where they will pick up a meal the day before to make accommodations.